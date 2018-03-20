× Source: Colts ‘close’ to deal with wide receiver Ryan Grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts remain active on the secondary phase of the NFL’s free-agent market.

The team is “close’’ to signing wide receiver Ryan Grant, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Grant recently met with Colts officials and passed a team physical before leaving town and meeting with the Oakland Raiders. He had agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens last week, but that deal was nullified when he failed a physical. Grant suffered an ankle injury in Washington’s final game last season.

Grant, 27, was a fifth-round pick of Washington in the 2014 draft. He had his best season a year ago with 45 receptions, 573 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiver is one of the Colts’ more pressing areas of need this offseason. The only wideouts on the roster who caught a pass last year are T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers. Donte Moncrief, a free agent, signed a one-year, $9 million contract with Jacksonville.

The Colts took a first step in upgrading Andrew Luck’s supporting cast Monday by signing tight end Eric Ebron. The team’s only other free-agent acquisition has been defensive end Denico Autry.

This story will be updated.