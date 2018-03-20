Spring begins with potential for several inches of snow

Off seven various computers – the average snowfall for Indianapolis is 3.4″ with a spread of 1.9″ to 4.7″. This will be a wet snow and a heavy snow with snowfall rates increasing through the night.

UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. the snow is backing in from eastern Indiana and the challenge is now how far west will it come. Trends are to the lighter end of the snow spread for the city. Based on radar data and new data trickling into the weather center, we are fine-tuning the snowfall forecast. A 1″ to possibly 3″ snowfall is possible across Indianapolis with the higher totals in far eastern Marion County.

East and southeast Indiana are in line to receive the largest totals that could reach as much as 6″.