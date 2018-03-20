× Central Indiana students spread words of kindness on happiness walls for International Day of Happiness

FISHERS, Ind.– Students across the country and right here in central Indiana are celebrating the International Day of Happiness by spreading simple acts of kindness.

Throughout the week, students are sharing what makes them happy, by posting to happiness walls at their schools. The students are also including actions they hope to complete to help make someone’s day a little brighter.

This year, Live Happy has kicked off a month-long #HappyActs Celebration, to provide an easy, accessible way for participants to spread happiness and make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of those around them.

As part of the UN-sanctioned International Day of Happiness, Live Happy is hosting 100 Happiness Walls across the country.

Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate/Junior High, Rosa Parks Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Emmanuel United Methodist Preschool, Thorpe Creek Elementary, Webb Elementary, Geist Elementary are some of the schools in central Indiana taking part in the #HappyActs Celebration.

Here’s how you can get involved:

-Perform and share as many Happy Acts as possible during the month of March. Take a picture or video and use #HappyActs in your posts.

-Text 82257 with the word HappyActs to get a daily reminder in the month of March.

-Visit a Live Happy Happiness Wall in your area.