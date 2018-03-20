Woman taken to hospital after shots fired into home on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An early Tuesday morning shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left a woman in serious condition.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, a shot was fired into the woman’s home on Maura Lane near Post Road and 38th Street. Officers were dispatched around 1:44 a.m.

A FOX59 crew at the scene said IMPD officers looked for bullets or damage around at least three different homes. In one case, the glass on the front door had been shot out.

The woman was inside one of those homes when she was shot. She was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.