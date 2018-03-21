× CBD oil legal in Indiana now that governor has signed bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill legalizing the sale and use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in Indiana.

Under Senate Bill 52, Hoosiers are now able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3% or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication. With the low amount of THC, CBD oil users do not experience a “high” feeling that conventional marijuana users typically encounter.

CBD oil has been shown to help with various medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy and severe pain. The author of SB 52, State Sen. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis), says the bill builds upon a law passed last year, which legalized the use of CBD oil strictly to individuals diagnosed with epilepsy.

The oil will now be available for purchase over-the-counter from retailers across the Hoosier State.

Gov. Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the passing of the bill:

“Indiana lawmakers delivered a bill that ensures Hoosiers who benefit from CBD oil can access it. The bill provides much needed clarity, with labeling requirements and a 0.3% THC limit on CBD products. I’m grateful for the General Assembly’s hard work to bring me a bill to address the needs expressed by our citizens.”

The bill says “testing, packaging, and labeling requirements for the distribution and retail sale of low THC hemp extract” will take effect on July 1, 2018.

Editor’s note: An original version of this story said the legalization of CBD oil would take effect July 1, but it actually takes effect immediately.