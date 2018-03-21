× Colts re-sign Jack Mewhort to one-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second time in as many days, the Indianapolis Colts have addressed their offensive line.

The team has re-signed guard Jack Mewhort to a one-year contract, which comes one day after it signed veteran guard/center Matt Clauson off the free-agent market.

Mewhort must be viewed as a high-reward, low-risk acquisition. The 2014 second-round draft pick has started 45 games the last four seasons, but has missed 19 with a variety of injuries. He’s finished the last two seasons on the injured reserve list with knee issues.

This story will be updated.