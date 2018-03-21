× Columbus police arrest man accused of threatening people with machete at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested a man who they said was threatening people with a machete at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Village Pantry located at 3184 Washington Street at 7:10 p.m. in regards to a man making threats.

A witness told police a man, later identified as 32-year-old Marc A. Anderson, was arguing with people near the gas pumps and waving a machete in the air. Anderson later threatened the witness with the machete before leaving the parking lot.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Washington Street a short time later where they conducted a high risk traffic stop. Anderson was taken into custody, and he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.