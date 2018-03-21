Flash mob at Circle Centre Mall raises awareness about World Down Syndrome Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a grooving good time at Circle Centre Mall Wednesday.

Families from all over Indiana gathered for flash mobs to raise awareness about World Down Syndrome Day.

Down Syndrome Indiana hosted a flash mob at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

Those who joined say it was a chance to celebrate people with Down syndrome and what they’re able to accomplish.

“It is our opportunity to come out here and celebrate, and show that our kids’ abilities are more like everyone else than not,” said mother Brenda Copass-Israels. “I think the most negative thing is people think that they're not intelligent, that they can't learn, that they don't do things because you might encounter some of them like my son that's non-verbal. You think because he doesn't peak, he doesn't understand and that's not true.”

Flash mobs were also held in Muncie, Terre Haute and West Lafayette Wednesday.