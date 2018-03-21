× IFD deputy fire marshal involved in crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An IFD deputy fire marshal was involved in a crash Wednesday on the near north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) reported the crash around 2:40 p.m. after it occurred at West 29th Street and North Illinois Street.

Witnesses told IFD a 24-year-old man ran a red light heading north on Illinois Street and collided with a female deputy fire marshal traveling east on 29th Street.

The IFD employee was taken to Methodist hospital to be checked out.