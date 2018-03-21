IMPD detectives find man’s body inside storage building while investigating previous case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives found a man’s body inside a storage building on Indy’s near northwest side. It happened just a few blocks east of the White River on West 29th Street.

Right now, the case is being called a death investigation.

Police did not want to release too many details on the case, but they did say homicide detectives came to the scene following up on a previous investigation when they made a deadly discovery.

“It was a follow-up investigation where officers did find a body inside the warehouse,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie.

Police wouldn’t get into specifics about the investigation that led them to the location or if the victim had recently been reported missing. Investigators also wouldn’t talk about how the man died or if he had any obvious signs of trauma.

“I wish I could tell you, but there’s not much we can release to protect the investigation. It’s being looked into very closely so we can get in touch with whoever is responsible and make sure they are held responsible,” said Gillespie.

The building’s owner says the only tenant in the building claimed to be running a home improvement business, but the landlord had been in the process of evicting the man for not maintaining the property. It’s not clear if the body found was that tenant.

For now, police say the case appears to be isolated and does not pose a larger threat to the community.

“There does not seem to be a public safety risk at this time. This is isolated to the person we found in the warehouse. We’re going to continue with the investigation. It’s going to take some time,” said Gillespie.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.