Indiana students prepare for ‘March for Our Lives’ rally after Florida school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Students, educators and law enforcement are preparing for a big turnout Saturday as March for Our Lives rallies nationwide shine a light on school shootings and gun violence.

The events are in response to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Retweet to get updates from @AMarch4OurLives as we make history this Saturday, March 24. We'll remind you about the march the day prior and send updates on the day #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/0iBatrSFnf — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 19, 2018

“This should be a constant reminder to our people that this can happen anywhere, anytime and we actually have to do something,” Brandon Warren said, an organizer of the Indianapolis event and founder of the group We LIVE Indy.

Events will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis. The student-led events are being assisted by national organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. Click here for details.

“We also want tighter gun laws at the end of the day,” Warren said. “But also we want government officials to get in the community and listen to our cries to where they don’t have to wait until something happens.”

Students say they will make note of which lawmakers show up to listen.

“So finally you have a group, and it took a group of students and they said enough, so I commend them,” Jennifer McCormick said, Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I think the big push is to keep them safe and be respectful while they’re doing it.”

Local, state and federal authorities say they are preparing and will be monitoring the rally but don’t anticipate any issues.