LIVE BLOG | Snow hampers morning commute around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow hampered the morning commute around central Indiana Wednesday, leading to interstate closures and delays or closings for area schools.

The heaviest snow fell east and southeast of Indianapolis. Several inches of snow were expected across the area.

Major interstate problems included westbound I-70 between State Road 109 and State Road 9 in Hancock County and eastbound I-74 near State Road 3 in Greensburg.

