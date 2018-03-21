Click here for closings and delays

LIVE BLOG | Snow hampers morning commute around central Indiana

Posted 6:09 AM, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53AM, March 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow hampered the morning commute around central Indiana Wednesday, leading to interstate closures and delays or closings for area schools.

The heaviest snow fell east and southeast of Indianapolis. Several inches of snow were expected across the area.

Major interstate problems included westbound I-70 between State Road 109 and State Road 9 in Hancock County and eastbound I-74 near State Road 3 in Greensburg.

Follow updates this morning from our live blog.

Some preliminary snow totals so far:

 

Anderson: 3.5”

Bloomfield: 3.1”

Indianapolis: 2”

Muncie: 2.5”

North Vernon: 1”

Vallonia: 3”

Woodlawn Heights: 3”

Brown, Decatur, Hamilton, Rush and Shelby counties have all declared yellow travel advisories this morning

