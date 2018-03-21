× Pair of crashes during funeral procession prompts reminder from Bartholomew County sheriff

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– The Bartholomew County sheriff wants to remind drivers to watch for funeral processions following two crashes Monday.

The first crash happened at 2:44 p.m. at US 31 and County Road 100 South. A deputy who was escorting the procession witnessed a white car fail to observe a semi that was slowing for the procession.

The car hit the semi and crossed the southbound lane of US 31. That driver was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The procession contained about 35 vehicles. The deputy stayed behind to investigate the crash and a sergeant took lead of the escort.

As the sergeant approached a roundabout at US 31 and County Road 400 South, he heard dispatchers call out a crash at an intersection he had just passed with the procession.

The sergeant went to the site of the crash and saw a pickup truck on the southwest corner and another vehicle in the lanes on the west side of the intersection.

Witnesses said that while the procession was going through the intersection, the truck failed to stop.

One person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by ambulance and another was flown via Lifeline in unknown condition.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers wants to remind motorists that Indiana law says a vehicle with lighted headlights in a funeral procession has the right-of-way at intersections.