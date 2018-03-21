Plainfield builds learning garden for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Students in Plainfield are getting some first-hand experience with gardening. Clarks Creek Elementary received a $25,000 grant from Duke Energy to create a “learning garden.”

Students will use the outdoor classroom to plant and tend to the garden and harvest food.

The learning garden is part of an “imagination lab.” The lab aims to introduce students to several career opportunities.

Once complete, it will also have computers for coding, rooms with green screens for video production, and other equipment for students to learn different skills.