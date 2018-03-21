Click here for closings and delays

‘Pulling for Wishes’ Fundraiser

It's man versus machine. Volunteer groups will be raising money by competing in a tug-o-war with a jumbo jet! It's all part of the 2018 'Pulling for Wishes' fundraiser. Amy Chiappe, with Republic Airways, and J'Lynn Cooper, with the Indiana Children's Wish Fund, explain the importance of getting involved.