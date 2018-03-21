× RECIPE: ‘Pastasotto’ with Arugula, Feta, and Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 each small onion, chopped

2 cups uncooked penne or rigatoni

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup crushed tomatoes

2 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 1/2 cups arugula

3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Directions

Heat olive oil on medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Cook onions for about 1 minute, then add pasta and cook 30 seconds without browning them.

Deglaze with wine and add crushed tomato. Add stock, one cup at a time, until liquid is almost evaporated. Be gentle with the pasta and try not to break them.

When pasta is cooked through (you’ll need to taste them), add arugula, cherry tomatoes and mix to combine. Sprinkle with feta and serve immediately.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com