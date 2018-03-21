× Snow winding down, slick in spots to start the day, especially east

Snowfall totals over the past 24 hours have varied widely from a trace (western Marion County) to 4+ inches (Brown and Decatur counties) in southern and southeastern Indiana.

Indianapolis has not received much (under 1″) overnight and an additional 1″ or less expected for the rest of the morning for downtown. Counties east from Muncie to Greenfield and Greensburg to Nashville (Brown County) have received higher totals and this is creating some travel slow downs already this morning.

Interstates out east are slick and snow covered, so some delays and closures are expected through mid-morning. The map below is showing the ADDITIONAL snowfall expected this morning until midday when it winds down!

Drier days ahead for tomorrow and Friday before rain and possible snow return on Saturday!