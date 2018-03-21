× Sources: Suspect in Austin serial bombings dead after officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Texas – The suspect believed to be behind a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, has died after an officer-involved shooting, according to local media reports.

KXAN reported that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. local time on Interstate 35. The TV station, citing sources, said the bomber set off an explosive during the incident. Austin police would only confirm that there was a shooting. A large police presence was seen in the area.

Federal and state investigators were handling the case, which involved at least five bombings. They started on March 2 with the most recent reported on Tuesday at a FedEx sorting facility in Schertz. A package headed for Austin exploded at the business. Two people were killed in the spate of bombings and four were injured.

The investigation led them to a suspect in Round Rock. Investigators haven’t released a motive in the bombings. A possible explosion at an Austin Goodwill store turned out to be unrelated, police said.