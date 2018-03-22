× A beautiful afternoon ahead

Lunchtime is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine.

However, temperatures are still on the cool side. We’re only in the lower 40’s at noon.

The March sun will bump temperatures into the upper 40’s as we head later into the day.

We’re looking ahead to another chilly evening with temperatures falling to the upper 20’s.

Our short dry stretch continues through the rest of the work week. Friday starts off with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40’s. Clouds will increase throughout the evening out ahead of some overnight rain and wintry precipitation Saturday morning.