× Brickyard 400 concert in September to be headlined by Florida Georgia Line

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Country music duo Florida Georgia Line will perform at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September as part of the annual NASCAR Weekend ahead of the Brickyard 400.

The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 8, the day before The 25th Running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

“The race weekend has moved from the heat of late July to the cooler temperatures of early September and will serve as the exciting Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale for the first time, setting the field for the Playoffs,” Big Machine said in a release.

This marks the first time a recording artist or act has been added to the official name of a NASCAR race for a multi-year period. The duo will headline the FGL Fest on stage inside Turn 4 of the track.

Other artists performing during the event have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale in early April. Fans wanting to be alerted to announcements and pre-sales can join the IMS mailing list.

“As we look forward to our new-look NASCAR weekend, we are very excited to add a concert by Florida Georgia Line to the many new reasons to attend the race this September,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Thanks to our friends at Big Machine Records, the duo and their many hit songs will bring additional energy and star power to what is already a can’t-miss racing weekend at the Racing Capital of the World.”

The performance marks the second IMS appearance for the duo, who headlined the Firestone Legends Day concert during the 2015 Indy 500.