× City of Carmel releases year long road improvement schedule

CARMEL, IN. – Carmel drivers, get ready to see a lot of orange cones and work zones in Hamilton County throughout the rest of 2018.

Contractors have already started the first of 20 road construction projects that will go until the end of the year.

In order to prepare drivers for various restrictions and detours, the City of Carmel has announced their tentative construction schedule for 2018 hoping that residents and drivers in the affected areas will have alternate travel plans in place when the construction starts.

Drivers are encouraged to download the CarmelLink app so that they will have access to the latest road construction updates. Note that the CarmelLink app requires the use of the Waze app as well to utilize the CarmelLink app.

While the City is providing a snapshot of projects planned for 2018 they are reminding drivers that there are many variables that can affect the exact start and finish dates and that they will send notices of closures or detours closer to the beginning of each construction project.

The projects below are listed under the season in which they will begin. (See map below)

SPRING

111th Street Culvert Replacement (just west of Westfield Boulevard). Anticipated to begin on or after March 13. Full closure for 75 days. 121st Street Culvert Replacements (4 in total) between Boone County Line and Shelborne Road. Could begin by end of March. A rolling closure. River Road Reconstruction (mostly pertaining to the north bound lane). Remaining curb work and landscaping as well as trail addition to take place mostly over Carmel’s Spring Break (April 2-6), with some work to follow in the summer. 3rd Street SW and City Center Drive Roundabout. After April utility work, construction should begin by June. Full closure. 96th Street Corridor 96th and Hazel Dell Parkway Roundabout (partial closure only). Construction to begin in late March and last until June or July. 96th and Priority Way Roundabout (partial closure only). Construction to begin on or after April 2 and last until June or July. 96th and Keystone Interchange. Utility relocations continue this spring. Monon Boulevard Reconstruction. Work underway. Will continue through end of 2018. Range Line Road Reconstruction. Work underway between Executive Drive and City Center Drive. Completion expected by June 1. Range Line Road (136th Street to US 31 overpass). After utility work in April, construction to begin by June 1 and last until early 2019. Southwest Clay Path Projects. Ongoing construction of path projects on Shelborne, Towne and Ditch roads.

SUMMER

96th Street Corridor 96th and Delegates Row Roundabout (partial closure). Construction to begin in June or July, lasting until October or November. 96th and Gray Road Roundabout (partial closure). Construction to begin in June or July, lasting until October or November. Carmel Drive and Old Meridian Street Roundabout. Construction to begin in July and last until the end of August. Full closure. Main Street and Gray Road Roundabout. Construction will not begin until after school is out. Full closure for 45 days. 116th Street Stormwater Projects (west of Spring Mill Road). Construction to take place between June 1 and August 15. Jordan Woods Stormwater Projects. Forest Drive Stormwater Projects. Southwest Clay Path Projects.

FALL