× Columbus man already in prison for hurling chairs at judge flips table during sentencing hearing

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man who was already in prison for hurling chairs at a judge last year is now accused of another violent courtroom outburst.

Jordan Rhoades, 21, was in court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors for an incident that occurred in September 2017 in which he threw metal rods from his cell door at Bartholomew County jail deputies.

During the hearing, The Republic reports Deputy Prosecutor Gregory E. Long asked the judge for the entire 6-year sentence to be imposed due to his criminal history. The judge agreed.

Rhoades’ lawyer explained to him he had the right to appeal. Rhoades addressed the judge, but the judge cut him off. So Rhoades pounded the table and said, “You are going to listen to me,” while spewing profanities, according to The Republic.

When Deputies moved to surround Rhoades, he stood up and flipped over the courtroom table.

No one was injured, but a microphone, lamp and paperwork were scattered in front of the table.

It is unclear at this time what new charges Roads will face. He was already serving a 5-year sentence for throwing chairs at court staff and the judge in February 2017. The video below is from that incident.