× Former employees of Pendleton Correctional Facility arrested after battery of inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Three former Department of Corrections employees are facing charges after police say an inmate was battered by staff in Madison County.

Matthew Franklin, 29, and Zachary Graham, 30, are accused of using excessive use of force against the inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Feb. 24.

After an investigation, Franklin and Graham were charged with battery with moderate injury, a level 5 felony, and official misconduct, a level 6 felony. Also arrested in connection with the incident was Jonathan Reed, 29. He’s charged with official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor false reporting.

All three suspects were lodged in the Madison County Jail. The alleged victim has been moved to another Department of Corrections facility.

Pendleton Correctional Facility Warden Dushan Zatecky says they have zero tolerance for violating IDOC’s excessive or unnecessary use of force policy.

“We will continue to increase our efforts to detect and eliminate these behaviors to ensure both staff and offenders remain safe and secure,” said Zatecky.