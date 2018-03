× IMPD at scene of fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northeast side.

At around 7:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Ct., near 38th and Sherman, on the report of a person shot.

Police confirm that a victim has died as a result of the shooting.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.