Lindsay Porter empowering young leaders

Lindsay Porter is a 4.0, senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated High School. Her scholastic success is inspiring and equally as inspiring is her commitment to empower young girls in Indianapolis. Lindsay's senior year Capstone Project was on girl's empowerment. Fall semester, she spent researching the importance of girl's empowerment and she found some disturbing gaps.

"Only 33% of women are in leadership position and the media plays a role in low self esteem. Most women are not as small as women on TV and that causes low self esteem." said Porter.

Looking at that and more research, Lindsay decided to organize and hold an empowerment rally for girls ages 12-17. Lindsay brought in Colts Cheerleader Leanna E, a power packed line-up of speakers and activities, plus sponsors including Chick-Fil-A, for a high energy positive rally Saturday, March 17, 2018! Close to 100 girls showed up and they walked away with a message that is sure to resonate with them for years to come.

"God created you and everything I need is in me. I knew that, but you need that reminder. So, I feel great about leaving after this," said Maia McFarlin.

Lindsay planned every detail of the day but she didn't plan for the biggest surprise of the day. Fox 59's Fanchon Stinger was the opening emcee for the rally. Community Health Network joined Fox 59 in surprising Lindsay with the Community Hero of the Month award for March.

Congratulations Lindsay!​

