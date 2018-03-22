Man arrested for crime spree in Kokomo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man is arrested after a lengthy crime spree. Investigators say 22 year old Jakob Plake hit five businesses in less than an hour.

Thursday morning, employees at Fast Lane Auto Sales showed up to find a shattered glass throughout the business and one of their vehicles was gone.

“It was sickening. It was really sickening. Quite frankly, it’s just not fair,” explains Jon Bidner, general manager at Fast Lane Auto sales.

Investigators say the spree started around midnight. Security cameras at Fast Lane Auto Sales show Plake kicking in the door and then destroying whatever he could get his hands on. Some of the broken items were irreplaceable, things the business owners have collected over 28 years.

“Why would you chastise and damage something like that just out of, I don’t know out of craziness, stupidity, narcotics? I don’t know what it could be,” explains Binder.

Footage shows the vandal making his way into the garage, finding keys and then driving off in one of the lot’s cars. Investigators say the stolen car was traded out with another stolen car down the road at TNT Auto.

Plake supposedly used a jug meant for décor as a weapon, smashing it through now boarded up windows.

“The reality is you have to come back to work and you’ve got to clean up the mess and put it on. It’s disappointing to pay for somebody else’s negligence; I guess is what it boils down to,” explains Trever Davis, general manager at TNT Auto.

Each of the auto businesses had thousands of dollars in damages.

“It’s demoralizing all together. We go out and spend hours on hours trying to find cars,” explains Davis.

Detectives say Plake hit two nearby gas stations. At one location he allegedly tried running over an employee. Shortly later, police had Plake in handcuffs.

“Rightfully so, you get what’s coming to you,” explains Binder.

Plake is facing a long list of charges including burglary, auto theft, criminal recklessness.