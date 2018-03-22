× March for our lives rally in Indy moves inside Statehouse due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Organizers of the March for our Lives rally in Indianapolis have moved the event inside the Statehouse due to weather.

Organizers said the Statehouse can hold up to 6,000 people and they hope to pack the building Saturday.

One of the youngest students helping to plan the event is 15-year-old Isabella Fallahi, a freshman at Carmel High School. She will be one of the speakers at Saturday’s event.

Students will legislators to pass policies aimed at preventing school shootings.

For Fallahi, the national movement may have started in Parkland, but it hit home when threats targeted Carmel High School. Although authorities eventually found no real threat to students, she remembers how scared her classmates were.

“This girl starts breaking down crying, she’s like ‘Please close the door. Someone close the door.’ Like, why are we worrying about this?” asked Fallahi. “We’re rallying together and we’re going to make a statement that we’ve had enough.”

She hoped others will come out in support despite the forecasted weather. She wanted everyone to know how personal this cause is for Hoosier students.

“It’s emotional,” said Fallahi. “You need to come out here and show your legislators that you want action. You don`t want to be living in fear.”

The march begins Saturday at 11 a.m.