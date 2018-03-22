× Portillo’s celebrating birthday with 55-cent slices of chocolate cake

FISHERS, Ind. – Mark your calendars! Portillo’s wants you to help them celebrate their birthday with cake.

The Chicagoland restaurant company will celebrate their 55th anniversary on Wednesday, April 4. In honor of the special occasion, they will offer customers a slice of cake for just 55 cents.

Customers must first purchase a hot dog, sandwich, or other entree in order to get the discount. It’s available for both dine-in and drive-through.

You can find more information about the 55-cent deal here.

The nearest Portillo’s location for central Indiana residents is in Fishers, but you can find the location closes to you here.