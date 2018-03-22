× Purdue prepares for Sweet 16 without senior Isaac Haas

BOSTON, Mass. – There remains an outside chance Purdue senior Isaac Haas could play against Texas Tech on Friday, but the odds are long the seven-foot senior can play through the pain of a fractured elbow in the NCAA Sweet 16.

“As the swelling goes down,” Haas said, “the pain increases and I haven’t been able to practice this week.”

Haas did take part in the team practice at TD Garden in Boston Thursday afternoon, but in a limited role. When he did try to make layups with his injured right arm, a teammate asked him if it hurts and he said, “Yes.”

Isaac Haas practices with his new brace from Purdue graduate students in mechanical engineering. Despite running the floor and taking part in layup drills – when asked by a teammate if it hurts to make layups, Isaac shook his head – "yes."

“I’m not a doctor, but I can see what’s happening,” added head coach Matt Painter. “He hasn’t been able to practice this week and I can’t put him out there on the floor if he’s going to hurt us. Until he can practice and show me he can shoot a right-handed free-throw and get a rebound with two hands, I don’t see it.”

The Boilermakers will go with redshirt freshman Matt Haarms, who added some interior defense and rebounding against Butler in the round of 32.

“I wish Isaac could be out there with me,” said the Dutch center. “At least now I have a really big guy on the sideline and that helps. It’s a big opportunity and a chance to get some experience for next year.”

Haarms will face a physical Red Raiders’ team Friday night at 10 p.m. with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line.