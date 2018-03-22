× Quiet for now; watching a weekend storm

There was a chill in the air this morning as lows dropped into the lower 20s. The clear skies and cool temperatures created light frost in spots across the viewing area.

We are tracking a break from snow showers in today’s forecast. You can expect full sunshine this afternoon and warmer weather. Temperatures are going to rise into the mid to upper 40s. Highs today will still trend below normal for mid to late March. The average high for Indianapolis is 54° for March 22.

Quiet weather will persist through the overnight hours with a few clouds building back into our southern counties overnight. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 20s.

Much of Friday is going to remain dry before our next system arrives Friday night. Be prepared for messy weather on Saturday because there is going to be a mix of rain, freezing rain and potentially significant snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday evening. Stay tuned for more updates on the winter storm, its track and potential snow totals as new forecast models come out.