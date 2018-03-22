Quiet weather before new winter storm arrives on Spring’s opening weekend

STILL CHILLY

Beautiful day and no winter weather concern here until very late Friday night into Saturday. Enjoy the March sunshine!

Temperatures have risen nicely today but still are on the chilly side. Normal high temperatures are still well below normal and the early spring already ranks 10th coolest to date. March is running 3° per day below normal.

WINTER STORM WATCH

The pattern remains chilly and as the jet stream digs south into the eastern half of the nation, the storm track is also south. The next low pressure system dives in from the upper Midwest Friday night and is expected to bring a swath of snow and wintry mix into the state starting late Friday night into Saturday morning.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday. An approaching warm front will spread clouds and RAIN into central Indiana late Friday night. A transition to a wintry mix along with heavy wet snow is possible after 12 am Saturday.

There is still much to be resolved with the storm track and the temperatures. While several inches of snow are possible, rain and sleet and time of year will impact snow totals. Much of the snow, like Wednesday morning, will accumulate on grassy areas, rooftops, cars and untreated roads. Regardless, that picture will become clearer later this evening and early Friday.

At this time a 4″ accumulation of snow and sleet is possible. The probability of a 2″ snow or greater is over 60% per the latest NWS snow ensemble forecast. I’m posting that below. Travel early Saturday could be dangerous.

The spread in the computer generated forecasts is exceptionally wide. From .3″ to a foot! Very similar to what happened a few days ago. Depending on the storm track and when more info is available, we will have a better idea as to where some of the heaviest accumulation will occur. BE SURE to check back in later tonight and Friday!