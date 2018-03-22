Residents jump to safety after fire at near east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several residents jumped for safety during a fire Thursday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Woodruff Place West Drive around 7:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

The home houses ten different units and community bathrooms. When one resident went to the restroom, he returned to find his room on fire.

IFD said multiple occupants climbed out of a second-story window onto the porch roof and jumped to safety. One injured resident was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, IFD said.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes and said it was contained to the first floor. The home didn’t have any working smoke alarms. IFD estimated the damage at $35,000 and said the fire remained under investigation.

IFD Victims Assistance was working with the Red Cross to find shelter for the displaced residents.