× Source: Body discovered at near northwest side business was buried in shallow grave covered in concrete

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police continue to investigate after finding a man’s body at a near northwest side business earlier this week.

According to a source, the body was discovered in a shallow grave covered in concrete.

Homicide detectives arrived at the business in the 1200 block of West 29th Street while following up on a previous investigation. The case is currently considered a death investigation.

IMPD wouldn’t comment on the investigation that led them to the location or if the victim had been reported missing. They didn’t say how the man died.

“There does not seem to be a public safety risk at this time,” Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD said Wednesday. “This is isolated to the person we found in the warehouse. We’re going to continue with the investigation.”

The building owner said the only tenant in the building claimed to be running a home improvement business, but the landlord had been in the process of evicting the man for failing to maintain the property. It’s unclear if the body found was that of the tenant.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.