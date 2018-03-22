× Spring break season a prime time for home break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- For many, spring break is just around the corner and kids aren’t the only ones looking forward to getting out of town.

Thieves are also waiting for spring breakers to leave and authorities say there are things you can do to keep your home safe. According to officials, spring break season is prime time for crooks to commit home break-ins, knowing that many people are thousands of miles away.

“They’re looking for those little things,” said Indiana State Trooper Nick Klingkammer.

Those “little things” are signs that no one’s home, and State police say there are easy things you can do to make your home less of a target.

Number one, keep your online postings to a minimum while traveling.

“Wait until you get back into town to post those pictures,” said Klingkammer, “we don’t want anyone advertising to anyone and everyone on social media that you’ve gone out of town.”

Authorities also say put your lights on timers and your mail on hold. These days, that can even be done through the post office’s website. Also, be sure to let someone you trust know you’ll be out of town.

“Notify maybe a family member or a close neighbor that you are leaving town so they keep an eye on it,” said Klingkammer.

Most local police agencies also offer what’s called a “patrol when possible” or a PWP, a request you can make for a drive by check while you’re gone.

“Just give us a call and we’ll try to help you as best we can,” said Klingkammer.