Sunshine today but a possible winter storm looms for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures are settling into the lower 20s at this hour. Roads look great, but winter coats will be needed out-the-door! A full load of sunshine is on the way from sunrise to sunset, plus March sun should boost our temperatures back into the upper 40s (nearly a 30° swing).

Tonight, mainly clear skies and light winds should have us back into the 20s overnight! Early sunshine to start your Friday before a slow increase in clouds by the afternoon and early evening. We should end the workweek dry with highs in the lower 50s.

A WINTER STORM WATCH starts Friday night through Saturday! March snowstorms are uncommon for Indiana, especially mid to late March, but the potential is there for some heavier accumulations. In fact, we only average 2.8" of snow for Indianapolis in the month of March. With that said, five years ago, nearly to the date, Indianapolis received 9.1" of snow in a 24-hour period.

Yes, it's possible and latest models are hinting at something close to those numbers in some areas of the state. Look for more updates later today and for tomorrow. Two things are certain: no matter how much snow we see, melting will occur quickly through early next week! And the fact that this will fall on Saturday will help alleviate any major travel tie-ups!