Adding some ‘Spring’ to your fingers and skin

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fun colors, bold designs and a bit of bling. We wrapped up Spring Fashion Week with tips for your nails and skin.

Beauty and Style expert Nicole Rene explained with white and pink nail polishes that coconut water works best. That is because it helps hydrate, gets rid of toxins, and increases skin elasticity.

For bright spring nail colors, she suggested cucumber water. Rene said it helps detoxes and brings down blood pressure.

And for pastel nail polishes she recommended iced green tea because it protects skin from UV radiation by decreasing the chances of sunburns.