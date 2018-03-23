Blow your own glass with the Indiana Glass Arts Association

Posted 9:20 AM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21AM, March 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The art of glass is part of a big weekend for the entire family. Hot Glass Fusion Weekend offers hot glass demonstrations, glass artists, and the chance to make your own creation. The event is put on by the Indiana Glass Arts Alliance, and Sherman went to see what they have going on.