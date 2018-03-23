× Bridge replacement project to begin in April on State Road 26 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that a bridge replacement project on the State Road 26 Bridge over Wildcat Creek in Tippecanoe County will restrict traffic to one 10’ lane, beginning on or after Monday, April 2. Traffic will be controlled at the bridge with a traffic signal. This bridge should be opened back to two lanes of traffic by the end of November.

The project, costing nearly $5 million dollars, is one of several bridge replacement projects INDOT has on their construction agenda for 2018.