Brownsburg man arrested after body found buried in shallow grave covered in concrete

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the case of a man found buried in a shallow grave and covered in concrete earlier this week.

Jason Hancock, 48, of Brownsburg, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 41-year-old Michael Marks.

Investigators discovered his body inside a storage building on Indy’s near northwest side on Wednesday morning.

The Coroner’s Office identified Marks as the victim on Thursday evening. He was reportedly missing since late February.

IMPD wouldn’t comment on the investigation that led them to the location

The building owner said the only tenant in the building claimed to be running a home improvement business, but the landlord had been in the process of evicting the man for failing to maintain the property. It’s unclear if the body found was that of the tenant.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.