Crest unveiled for fourth ship to bear the name USS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The USS Indianapolis Commissioning Committee unveiled the crest Friday for the fourth ship to bear the city’s name.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined other officials Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give the public its first look at the crest. He made the presentation with Rear Admiral Sean Buck, Commander US Navy Southern Command, and Jill Donnelly, the ship’s sponsor.

The ship’s commissioning committee held an online design contest that was open to “any Hoosier, past or present” who wanted to submit a crest. The submission window closed on Nov. 30, 2017. The committee selected five finalists and submitted them to the Navy in December.

The crest is used to identify a ship and often reflects the city or state for which it is named. The practice came into more widespread use in the Navy during World War II. The crest will eventually appear on stationery, plaques, patches, coins, hats, shirts, uniforms and other items.

The USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) that is being constructed in Marinette, Wisconsin. It is the fourth ship to bear the name Indianapolis, following in the footsteps of the cargo ship USS Indianapolis (ID 3865), the cruiser USS Indianapolis (CA 35) and the submarine USS Indianapolis (SSN 697).

This morning, it’s an honor and a privilege to be with Rear Admiral Sean Buck, Commander US Navy Southern Command, Jill Donnelly, and the U.S.S. Indianapolis Commissioning Committee at @IMS to unveil the official crest of the U.S.S. Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/4SpoDu3onZ — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) March 23, 2018

As the U.S.S. Indianapolis sails to shores around the world, so too will this crest bearing the symbols of our community. pic.twitter.com/IuzR40LF8f — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) March 23, 2018