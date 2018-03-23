× Library breaks ground on Eagle branch as part of $58 million buildings project

INDIANAPOLIS – Leaders broke ground on a new 20,000 square feet library Friday morning on the city’s northwest side. The ceremony marked the start of a new Eagle Branch Library that’s one of 11 branches the city’s library system has tabbed for work.

The new building replaces a nearly 50-year-old library that the library’s manager said is hard to spot.

“To this day, people come in and say, we never knew there was a library here,” said Eagle Branch Manager Mary Agness Hylton.

The new location sits along the 3900-block of Moller Rd., a little west of Meijer. The retailer had sold the 3.66 acres to the library.

The library’s website says the project costs roughly $7.9 million and is set to be completed in the first few months of 2019.

It’s one of three library branches planned to be built that replaces existing locations.

“We need to become more ADA accessible,” said Hylton. “Our bathrooms are deplorable. Parking is very limited and restricted. So, we can’t do great programs we would like to do because we don’t have the space for everybody.”

The Eagle project is the second to break ground in recent months. A brand new location broke ground near 6300 N. Michigan Rd. back in early November. It, along with a Perry Township location and Fort Benjamin Harrison locations are all new areas library officials wanted to better serve.

“The population has spread out across Marion County and sooner or later, the libraries have got to follow where those folks have gone,” said Jackie Nytes, CEO of Indianapolis Public Library.

The $58 million was approved back in 2014 through bonds by the Indianapolis City-County Council that will be assessed without any increased in the library’s current debt service tax rate.

The money will also address renovation work at five branches. Projects at East Washington, Southport and Warren are completed. The Wayne Branch will get renovated next year and the Lawrence Branch will get remodeled in 2021.

All projects are set to be completed by 2022.