Limited time left with the sunshine; wintry weather returns

From sunshine to rain, sleet and snow. Our time is limited with the sunshine, but we still have a good bit of it left before the wintry mess arrives for the weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 40’s.

Our Winter Storm Watch continues.

This is the same system that dumped over 10″ of rain in parts of California. Our best timing for arrival will be overnight tonight and early Saturday morning.

There is still a fine line between temperatures, the storm track and how much snow we will actually see. The main concern will be reduced visibility at times and some slick road conditions.

Several inches of snow are possible through portions of central Indiana. However, the snow we do see will be very heavy and wet. This will force it to compact and be largely a slushy mess, which will reduce overall snow accumulation totals.

Slick conditions on the roadways will certainly be possible and all drivers should use caution.

This will not be a situation where you will be stuck in the house for days. The snow will be mostly gone by the time the weekend is over.