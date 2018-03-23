Monster Energy Supercross rolls back into Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thrilling, high-flying motorcycle racing is back in Indianapolis this weekend. The Monster Energy Supercross is rolling into Lucas Oil Stadium, and they're giving fans a chance to see what it's like to be a rider. Ray Cortopassi took a ride on the SXVR Experience simulator to see if he could maneuver a motorcycle through a man-made track.