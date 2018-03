× Shooting on near northwest side leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a shooting on the city’s near northwest side left one person critically injured Friday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Dexter Street, near West 18th Street and East Riverside Drive, around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

This story is developing.