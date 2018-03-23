× Sunshine to snow; messy, complicated system arriving Saturday

Good morning! Skies are clear and sunshine is on the way again this morning and through most of the afternoon. After a frosty start out-the-door, bright sun and comfortable temperatures are expected throughout the day, with highs reaching around 50°! Clouds will increase this evening, but most precipitation will not arrive in downtown until after midnight!

A WINTER STORM WATCH will go in effect later tonight, barring any changes throughout the afternoon, as more data becomes available (MAY BE DOWNGRADED TO A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY)! Confidence level is low on this being a major winter storm, as air temperatures are becoming a huge factor.

When snow falls in 32-34° air, snow ratios are basically cut in half, from 10:1 to 5:1! At this time, we feel that this will be a VERY WET snow, with some sleet and rain. This will bring totals way down, still messy but not likely to be a major winter storm. Although, some models are hinting of totals up to 10″, we feel this is WAY overdone, especially on what falls and what actually accumulates! Look for additional information later today!