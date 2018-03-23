Walmart is designing robots to roam the aisles of the stores. The bots will keep track of out of stock or mislabeled items. The goal is to stay competitive with online retailers like Amazon. Rich DeMuro joins us now in this week's "Tech Smart."
Tech Smart: Walmart scanning robots
