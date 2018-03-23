Whiteland man at the center of one of the largest child porn busts in Johnson County history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.-- A Whiteland man is at the center of one of the largest child sex crimes cases the Johnson County Prosecutor's office says it has ever seen.

“Mainly because of the volume. The number of videos and pictures that he had as well as the content. Some of the youngest victims that I have seen while working in Johnson County,” said Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Bland.

Police say 24-year-old Anthony Lee Robert Lewis faces 20 felony charges including possession of child porn and child exploitation. The investigation started when Facebook, Skype and Dropbox tipped off investigators about child pornography that was being shared and downloaded.

“He was downloading them and then sharing them or giving others the opportunity to get them from him,” said Bland.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigates hundreds of similar cases each year. Bland has worked with the Johnson County prosecutor’s special victim unit since 2013 and says every child sex crimes case has its challenges but the main goal is to get the suspects off the street and away from kids and to find the victims.

“That is the hardest part about child porn. We do not know who these victims are most of the time,” said Bland.

The prosecutor’s office says child porn cases are more common now than in years past because more people are calling in with tips and smaller agencies now have the technology to find the predators. The main goal in each case is to get the suspects off the street and find the victims.

“It is dangerous and deplorable. If this is something that you are looking into you need to find help,” said Bland.

Lewis remains behind bars at the Johnson County Jail. If convicted, he could spend 20 years in jail.