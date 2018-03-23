Winter weather advisory Saturday; Wet snow to open Spring’s first weekend

We have some updates to the sloppy Saturday forecast.

UPDATE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY replaces watch. From 5 AM Saturday to 8 PM.

Friday evening plans? They are a go! Wintry weather is not expected until well after Midnight. It will turn sloppy late tonight and into the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

As noted last night, there had been a southwest shift in the storm track that brings a heavy band of wet snow with it. Snowfall rates could be 1″+ per hour at times early Saturday.

Snow accumulation of 3″ to 5″ is possible. I would not be surprised if a few locations top the 6″ mark.

The slide of the southwest storm track does not mean we escape all the snow all together. I’m posting below the probability of 2″ snow or greater off the NWS ensemble snow forecast. It is looking very likely that Indianapolis will have its largest single day snowfall since mid-January, if not our first 4″ snowfall since MARCH 1st 2015!

While sleet may inhibit some higher totals the amount of lift in the atmosphere could create a rumble of thunder. It’s possible. Maybe some convection – we could even have some embedded thunder-snow. Worth watching for.

With the March angle sun, many roads may see quick improvements by afternoon but the wet snow will continue to fall through early evening. The winter weather advisory expires at 8 pm but lingering snow, drizzle and light freezing rain could create slick spots well after sunset and into Saturday night.

By Sunday, the recent snow is doomed. Much of the snow will have melted off by Sunday night as temperatures will be well above freezing Sunday afternoon.

WE WILL have updates again later. Be sure to join us on Fox59 all afternoon and again at 10 and 11 pm.