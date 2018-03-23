Your Town Friday: Ladoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADOGA, Ind. -- Imagine being the first person to settle somewhere!

Back in 1836, a man named John Myers made his way to a vast open space that we now know as Ladoga. He asked his friends to help him find a town name. He had a couple requirements: it couldn't end in "burg" or "ville," and couldn't be named after another town.

The town ended up choosing Ladoga after finding "Lake Ladoga" on a map of Russia.

We heard from some locals asking us to check out Ladoga for the first time on Your Town Friday, so we traveled to Montgomery County to find out what it's all about.

Check out the video above!