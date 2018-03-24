× Morristown and Oak Hill roll to state championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Morristown and Oak Hill cruised to state championships in the first session of the IHSAA boys state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In the class A title game, Morristown rolled to an easy 89-60 victory over Southwood, while Oak Hill beat Forest Park 56-44 in the class 2A final.

Morristown senior star Hayden Langkabel was held to just 16 points, 10 below his season average, but Eli Streeval and Logan Laster had the games of their lives for the Yellow Jackets.

Streeval scored a game-high 35 points on 14 of 18 shooting and Laster recorded the first triple-double (24 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in a state final game since Hauser’s Bobby Jolliff in 2006.

“They’re just unselfish,” said Morristown head coach Scott McClelland. “They are the true definition of a what a team should be. I think that’s the greatest compliment I can pay to them.”

“I came into the game today thinking I’m not going to miss a shot,” joked Streeval. “I hit my first one and just took off from there. The crowd was behind us and it felt like we were at home.”

“It was amazing,” said Laster. “The past couple of weekends, we’ve had a great crowd. It’s every kid’s dream to play in front of a big crowd and to be able to do that multiple weekends is amazing.”

“It’s awesome,” Langkabel said. “I’m sure everybody’s out of town. The police are gone. Hopefully, nothing bad’s going on back home. They’re all here. It’s amazing.”

It was Morristown’s first championship in basketball and first appearance in the state finals since the very first tournament in 1911.

Oak Hill also captured its first basketball championship, using a 12-2 to start the fourth quarter to take control of the game.

Caleb Middlesworth scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

“It’s unbelievable,” Oak Hill head coach Kevin Renbarger said. “Calling ourselves a state champion, I’m not really sure what that means at this point. It’s kind of surreal. I just know that I’m exceptionally happy for these kids. I’m exceptionally happy for our basketball program and all of our former players. We’re going to bring home a state championship for the first time in school history.”